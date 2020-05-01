Coronavirus In Ohio: Stay-At-Home Order Extended Until May 29

Ohio's stay-at-home order has been extended by four weeks until May 29 by the state's health director Dr. Amy Acton. The previous stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus was scheduled to expire at midnight on Friday.



The extended order comes hours before some of the first steps are taken to resume operations around the state. On Friday, hospitals are allowed to once again perform non-essential surgeries that don’t require an overnight stay or excessive personal protective equipment.

Also on Friday, dentists and veterinarian offices are slated to reopen. Some dental hygienists worry their employers will not have enough personal protective equipment since they were urged to donate it to hospitals are they prepared for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients. Some members of the Ohio Dental Association, meanwhile, insist offices that reopen will have enough PPE.

Manufactures and general offices can reopen on Monday and non-essential retail stores can reopen on May 12. However each must follow safety guidelines.

There are scattered reports of retailers saying that since the federal guidelines on coronavirus are expiring, they’ll reopen and won’t wait utll May 12.

DeWine said that date was set to give them time to set up social distancing, clean and sanitize and ensure their workers will wear masks and suggests opening early would be a legal problem.

“That would be a mistake and I certainly hope they would follow the rule of law," DeWine said.

There are also restaurants saying they’ll reopen for dining room service, though the shutdown order on that is still in place.

DeWine said a task force of lawmakers is working on setting a date for restaurants, bars, salons and barbershops to reopen.

