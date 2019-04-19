Covington Aims To Beautify Communities With New Grant Program

By Ambriehl Crutchfield 11 minutes ago
  • covington
    Downtown Covington.
    Gregory Bull / AP

Covington officials are announcing a Neighborhood Grant Program in hopes of encouraging residents to help beautify the city.

The Neighborhood Services Department allocated flexible funding with the aim of improving physical appearance through blight removal, special events and activities. The new program will award money to residents who want to create change in their community.

"I am really interested in the ideas people bring to the table, because every neighborhood is unique and we have some very creative people," Neighborhood Services Director Ken Smith said. "Ultimately I am excited about bringing neighbors together."

He says the project requirements are vague in the hopes of encouraging neighborhood creativity.

"We want to empower people in the community to make improvements, to do activities that they think is important to their neighborhood," Smith said.

Applicants must live in Covington or form a neighborhood association to apply. Community members must show support of the proposal through signed letters or a neighborhood association resolution.

Residents can apply for grants ranging from $250 to $5,000. Funding comes from the General Fund, which taxpayers support.

The deadline to apply for the grant is May 13. A committee of city staff will select the winning proposals for commission approval.

Residents are encouraged to ask officials questions at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall Monday night.

Tags: 
Covington
Community Development Block Grants
Kentucky
newsletter

