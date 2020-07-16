CPS Details Plans To Return In Fall, But Concern Remains

The Cincinnati Board of Education met Monday morning to further outline plans for fall classes. Superintendent Lauran Mitchell laid out how the new blended learning model will work with staggered schedules, staff and students wearing masks and students eating lunch in the classroom.

During a comment portion of the meeting teachers and parents shared concerns and questions about the district's plan. Many teachers asked the board to re-evaluate plans to bring students and staff back for in-person classes given the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Southwest Ohio.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the latest details of the district's plan for the fall is Cincinnati Board of Education Vice President Ryan Messer.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

