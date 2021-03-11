Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

The Day Everything Changed: One Year Under The Pandemic

By 1 minute ago
  • one year coronavirus pandemic
    On Friday, March 27, 2020, William Samuels delivers caskets to the Gerard Neufeld Funeral Home during the coronavirus pandemic in the Queens borough of New York.
    Mark Lennihan / AP

One year ago, the U.S. took a turn. Coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 1,000 mark and on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the disease a global pandemic.

Now, more than half a million Americans are dead, but the vaccines are here, giving many in our country hope.

Today on Cincinnati Edition, we look back at March 11, 2020, how our community prepared for remote learning, and an influx of patients in local hospitals, and we'll see how minority communities have been impacted. Plus, we examine how far we've come.

Joining the show are University of Cincinnati College of Medicine UC Health Physician and ECMO Program Director and Associate Professor of Clinical Anesthesiology and Critical Care Suzanne Bennett, MD; Evanston Academy Principal Stacey Hill-Simmons; Newport Primary School Principal Matt Atkins; and WCPO Reporter Lisa Smith.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Eco-Anxiety Over Climate Change Is A Growing Problem, But Help Is Out There

By Mar 10, 2021
JAMES KELLEY/SHUTTERSTOCK

For the past year the world has been gripped by a global pandemic. Face masks and social distancing have become a part of daily life. But for much longer, the world has been impacted by another crisis that also impacts daily life and threatens our health and the well-being of future generations: the climate crisis.

Book Explores Two Years At Challenged Rural Ohio Hospital

By Mar 8, 2021
the hospital book brian alexander
Courtesy of the author

Rural, small hospitals were facing economic challenges long before the COVID-19 pandemic captured the world in its grips. During the coronavirus health crisis, much attention was paid to the threat to longevity of such care centers.

Cincinnati Red Bike's Go Program Diversifying Who Uses The Bike Share Program

By Mar 9, 2021
red bike
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Since launching in 2014, Cincinnati Red Bike has served tens of thousands of riders around Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky with its bike share system. Now it's won a national grant to continue work on equity in bicycling. 