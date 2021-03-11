The Day Everything Changed: One Year Under The Pandemic

One year ago, the U.S. took a turn. Coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 1,000 mark and on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the disease a global pandemic.

Now, more than half a million Americans are dead, but the vaccines are here, giving many in our country hope.

Today on Cincinnati Edition, we look back at March 11, 2020, how our community prepared for remote learning, and an influx of patients in local hospitals, and we'll see how minority communities have been impacted. Plus, we examine how far we've come.

Joining the show are University of Cincinnati College of Medicine UC Health Physician and ECMO Program Director and Associate Professor of Clinical Anesthesiology and Critical Care Suzanne Bennett, MD; Evanston Academy Principal Stacey Hill-Simmons; Newport Primary School Principal Matt Atkins; and WCPO Reporter Lisa Smith.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: