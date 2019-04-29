DeWine Considering Red-Flag Gun Law After Recent Attacks On Worshippers

By 33 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine talks to reporters after the dedication of a huge 36-star flag that flew over the Statehouse when the body of Abraham Lincoln lay in repose on April 29, 1865.
    Gov. Mike DeWine talks to reporters after the dedication of a huge 36-star flag that flew over the Statehouse when the body of Abraham Lincoln lay in repose on April 29, 1865.
    Karen Kasler
Originally published on April 29, 2019 2:31 pm

Gov. Mike DeWine says he’s deeply concerned about attacks at houses of worship, including at a synagogue in California this weekend. And that has him looking into a specific type of gun legislation that’s failed to move in the Republican dominated legislature before.

DeWine called the shooting at the California synagogue "horrible" and "deplorable".

DeWine has said before that he supports allowing Ohioans to carry concealed weapons without permits. When asked if he was advocating for changes in Ohio gun laws, at first he said no.

But he added that he’s asked his look at the idea of allowing law enforcement to seize guns from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

“They’ve been working on it – trying to get a red flag law that can pass. That’s my goal. We’ll see," DeWIne said.

A so-called red flag law was proposed by a Republican lawmaker last year with the backing of former Gov. John Kasich, following his public change of heart on gun laws after the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. But the bill had no other sponsors and went nowhere after four hearings.

Copyright 2019 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags: 
Mike DeWine
guns
Red Flag law
newsletter

Related Content

Gun Violence In Cincinnati Is Down, But Is There More That Could Be Done?

By Apr 24, 2019
guns
Pixabay

Last Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado. Since then, there have been more than 80 mass shootings – defined by the FBI as an incident in which there are at least four shooting victims who are either killed or wounded – in the United States.

Lawmakers Propose Conceal-Carry With No Permit Or Training, As In 16 Other States

By Apr 1, 2019

Once again, state lawmakers will be considering a bill that would allow people over 21 to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training.

Baldwin Wallace Poll Shows Ohioans Divided On Immigration, Agree on Guns

By adrian ma Mar 27, 2019

A new poll by Baldwin Wallace University sheds some light on how Ohioans are feeling about a range of issues from immigration and refugee resettlement to gun control and abortion. 

The survey was based on a sample of 1,361 Ohioans who were over age 18, and the results were weighted to approximate a cross-section of Ohioans by race and gender. 