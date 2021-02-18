DeWine Defends Use Of Health Orders As Lawmakers Consider Limiting Authority

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says he still might veto a bill that would limit his authority when it comes to issuing a state of emergency and health orders. DeWine defends the restrictions created through these orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While DeWine says he's happy with some of the changes, he's still not supporting a bill that would require a state of emergency to expire after 90 days, and give lawmakers the ability to rescind health orders under that emergency after 11 days. The bill, SB22, would give lawmakers the ability to revoke a state of emergency after 30 days.

DeWine fires back against critics, saying there are several examples of how the health orders stopped the spread of COVID-19.

He points to a decrease in cases and hospitalizations after implementing a curfew, and mandating masks at businesses and schools.

"All things that we put on based on medical science with the best medical advice that we could get, that have saved lives, that have turned things around, that have changed things," says DeWine.

The bill was passed by the Senate and moves to the House.

