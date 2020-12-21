DeWine: Health Orders Do Not Impact Religious Events

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is calling on people to slow the spread of the coronavirus even as Christmas approaches. DeWine says a surge in COVID-19 cases could hit hospitals hard.

DeWine says data shows Ohioans reduced their contact with other people during what's usually a busy Thanksgiving weekend. Health officials say that helped stem a potential surge in COVID-19 cases.

DeWine says the same message applies for this week leading up to Christmas. However, the governor says the health orders do not apply to religious events.

"Any order that we've issued, a religious observance have been exempt from that. And that's been from the very beginning all the way through. And we have no intention to change that," says DeWine.

DeWine asks people to exercise caution at activities like Christmas services. This includes wearing a mask and observing distance.

