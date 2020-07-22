Drug Overdoses On The Rise During The Pandemic

Nationwide, federal and local officials are now reporting alarming spikes in drug overdoses since the pandemic. In Hamilton County, overdoses initially dropped during coronavirus, but as the state opened back up numbers have surged, according to the Hamilton County Addiction Response Coalition.

The suspected death count in Hamilton County for June 2020 was 60% greater than overdose deaths in June of 2019. Butler County is also experiencing an increase in overdoses according to Christine Birhanzl with Sojourner Recovery Services. So, what is behind the surge in cases under the pandemic and how are treatment facilities responding?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the drug epidemic during the coronavirus pandemic is Cincinnati Enquirer Heroin Epidemic Reporter Terry DeMio; and Sojourner Recovery Services Development Director Christine Birhanzl.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

