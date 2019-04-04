FBI Awaits DNA Tests To Identify Missing Child Found In Newport

Timmothy Pitzen, of Aurora, Illinois, was 6 when he disappeared. A boy who might be him, now 14, sought the help of somebody in Newport Wednesday after claiming he escaped from his captors. The Federal Bureau of Investigations is now trying to verify his story.

Our news partner WCPO reported Newport residents spotted the boy near West Eighth and Columbia. They described him as having deep bruising and anxiety. Eventually he reportedly walked up to a car and asked for help.

"He walked up to my car and he went, 'Can you help me? I just want to get home,' " a 911 caller told dispatchers. "I asked him what's going on and he tells me he's been kidnapped and he's been traded through all these people and he just wanted to go home."

The FBI is awaiting DNA tests and issued this statement:

FBI Louisville and FBI Cincinnati are actively coordinating with the Newport Police Department, Cincinnati Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Aurora (IL) Police Department on a missing child investigation. There will be no further statement made on this matter until we have additional information.

The boy said he escaped from a Red Roof Inn. Police are in the process of trying to figure out which one. A clerk at the one on Beechmont told WVXU it wasn't that one. She says the description of the teen and the alleged two white men holding him hostage doesn't fit anything clerks remember.

At age 6, Pitzen was last seen in 2011 with his mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, at the Wisconsin Dells in Wisconsin, before she committed suicide. ABC news reports she had left a note stating that she left Timmothy with people who "would care for him and love him." But she didn't name them.

This story will be updated.