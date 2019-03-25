Former Lordstown Workers Unlikely To Benefit From GM's New Electric Vehicle

By Adrian Ma 1 hour ago
Originally published on March 22, 2019 3:43 pm

Workers who were recently laid off from General Motors’ Lordstown plant likely will not be among those to benefit from the production of a new electric vehicle (at least not this year), according to GM spokeswoman Cheryl McCarron.

Two days after President Trump visited Ohio and criticized General Motors for shutting down production and laying off more than 1,500 workers at its plant in Lordstown, GM announced Friday that it is planning to produce a new electric vehicle at its plant in Orion Township, Michigan. 

The company said the move will create 400 new jobs at the facility which currently produces the Chevrolet Sonic and Chevrolet Bolt EV. But McCarron said none of those positions are likely to go to the more than 1,500 workers who were laid off from the Lordstown facility.

GM said that for some 2,800 hourly-workers affected by the layoffs at Lordstown (and four other GM facilities), there are about 2,700 job openings at other GM plants in Toledo; Flint, Michigan; Spring Hill, Tennessee; Bowling Green, Kentucky; and Arlington, Texas.

In a statement announcing the $300 million investment in the Michigan plant, the company said that the move will help the company comply with the rules of origin provisions in the proposed trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada

"These announcements continue something I want to be very, very clear about, said GM CEO Mary Barra," GM is absolutely committed to investing and growing good-paying manufacturing jobs in the United States."

GM spokesman Dan Flores said the company chose to produce the new vehicle at the Orion Township facility because the new model will be based on the same architecture as the Chevy Bolt EV. However, in the future, Flores said that GM may increasingly look to China to produce new electric vehicles.

Copyright 2019 90.3 WCPN ideastream. To see more, visit 90.3 WCPN ideastream.

Tags: 
GM
General Motors

Related Content

Cruze Production Ends Wednesday, Up To 200 Lordstown Workers May Remain

By Glenn Forbes Mar 6, 2019

It's down to the final days for the Chevy Cruze at the General Motors assembly plant in Lordstown.

"The last Cruze is scheduled to roll off the production line Wednesday, said Dave Green, president of United Auto Workers Local 1112. "The plant's going to go on official unallocated status as of Friday."

Despite little apparent progress getting a new product for Lordstown, Green remains hopeful that the union might be able to win a new lease of life for the plant during upcoming contract negotiations with the company.

GM CEO Responds to Mahoning Valley Students

By & Feb 7, 2019

General Motors Chief Executive Officer has responded to correspondence from Mahoning Valley students about the company's plans to shut down its assembly plant in Lordstown. 

Students sent Mary Barra letters and drawings appealing for her to reconsider the plan to unallocate the Lordstown facility in March. G-M plans to end production of the Chevrolet Cruze, which is built there.

UAW Lawsuit Says GM Lordstown Workers Could Replace Temps At Indiana Plant

By nick castele Jan 4, 2019

The United Auto Workers labor union is suing General Motors over the use of temporary workers at a plant in Indiana, saying that laid-off members from Lordstown could do the jobs.

The UAW filed the suit this week in federal court in Youngstown. The suit accuses the company of violating a labor agreement that allows laid-off employees with seniority to seek to relocate to other GM facilities.

The complaint says the union agreed to GM’s hiring of temporary employees in Fort Wayne, Indiana, through August 2018 to help with the launch of a new pickup truck.