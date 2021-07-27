-
The state of Ohio is calling on General Motors to refund the state tens of millions of dollars in tax credits in reaction to GM closing the Lordstown...
A month after the last Chevy Cruze rolled off the line at GM’s Lordstown plant , some laid off workers are moving away and businesses in the Mahoning...
Workers who were recently laid off from General Motors’ Lordstown plant likely will not be among those to benefit from the production of a new electric vehicle (at least not this year), according to GM spokeswoman Cheryl McCarron.
How's this for bad campaign optics?Wednesday night, at a private country club in Stark County, just outside of Canton, President Trump will be with…
General Motors Chief Executive Officer has responded to correspondence from Mahoning Valley students about the company's plans to shut down its assembly...
The United Auto Workers labor union is suing General Motors over the use of temporary workers at a plant in Indiana, saying that laid-off members from Lordstown could do the jobs. The UAW filed the suit this week in federal court in Youngstown. The suit accuses the company of violating a labor agreement that allows laid-off employees with seniority to seek to relocate to other GM facilities. The complaint says the union agreed to GM’s hiring of temporary employees in Fort Wayne, Indiana, through August 2018 to help with the launch of a new pickup truck.
GM’s plant in Lordstown, which is slated to cease production next year , could have a future with one of the automaker’s competitors. GM will stop...
Cincinnati City Council members begin testifying before a grand jury looking into text messages that caused a political battle over whether or not to fire…
Gov. John Kasich says he’ll be talking to General Motors about its decision to shut down the assembly plant in Lordstown, potentially putting 1500...
As part of a major restructuring that will prioritize GM's electric and autonomous vehicle programs, the automaker plans to cut 15 percent of its workforce to save some $6 billion by the end of 2020.