Former State Lawmaker Is Indicted.....Again

A former state lawmaker is among those facing new federal corruption and fraud charges for their dealings with the city of Dayton.



The indictment says former state Rep. Clayton Luckie was part of a scheme to deceive and scam the city of Dayton. Also charged are former Dayton City Commissioner Joey Williams and former Huber Heights Council member and current Dayton City Employee Roshawn Winburn.

The indictment states Luckie formed a company in the summer of 2016 – months after he was released from a three-year prison term for spending campaign money at casinos, at a jewelry store and other places.

This time, Luckie faces wire and mail fraud charges that could, if convicted, land him in jail for a maximum of 40 years.

