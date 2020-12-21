Franklin County Judge Blocks Nuclear Bailout Fees From Kicking In

By Paige Pfleger 2 hours ago
  • Ron Schwane / Associated Press
Originally published on December 21, 2020 4:27 pm

A Franklin County judge has granted a preliminary injuction that blocks the owner of Ohio's two nuclear power plants from collecting fees as part of HB6, the controversial bailout law at the center of a federal racketeering investigation.

At a hearing Monday, Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Chris Brown granted a preliminary injunction to halt Energy Harbor, formerly known as FirstEnergy Solutions, from collecting increased fees from ratepayers.

"To not impose an injunction would be to allow certain parties to prevail," Brown said. "It would give the O.K. that bribery is allowed in the state of Ohio and that any ill-gotten gains can be received."

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office, along with the cities of Columbus and Cincinnati, had sued to stop those provisions of the energy law from going into effect next month.

"Ohio wins!" tweeted Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost after the ruling. "Judge puts HB6 nuke surcharge in the deep freeze. Preliminary injunction issues. Proud of our litigation team!"

HB6 creates new charges on electric bills for a $1 billion nuclear power plant bailout. But federal investigators allege the bailout is the result of quid-pro-quo between the energy company, a former subsidiary of FirstEnergy, and former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

In their lawsuit, the cities of Columbus and Cincinnati argued that HB6 amounted to an unconstitutional lending of state credit to a private entity.

"Today's ruling is a win for all Ohioans," Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said in a statement. "HB6 was passed through deceit, deception and corruption and this decision means that Ohio ratepayers will keep their hard-earned dollars instead of paying for a massive corporate bailout."

Defendants argued there are still many moving parts in the issue, including the ongoing federal investigation and the possibility of state lawmakers modifying or repealing HB6.

Copyright 2020 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

Tags: 
nuclear energy
newsletter

Related Content

Absent A Thanksgiving Surge, DeWine Again Asks Ohioans To Stay Home This Holiday

By 4 hours ago
mike dewine
Andy Chow / Statehouse News Bureau

Many feared Ohio's cases of coronavirus would "surge" post-Thanksgiving if families gathered as normal, but data show many in fact heeded the call, leading Gov. Mike DeWine to again urge Ohioans to hunker down for the upcoming Christmas holiday.

Amid Pandemic, Ohio State Agency Posts Job Listings With No Medical Benefits

By Boniface WomberBonnie Jean Feldkamp Dec 20, 2020

Amid a raging pandemic, Ohio’s agency responsible for looking out for workers’ welfare has started posting full-time temporary jobs with no benefits for its own workforce. 

Ohio Senate Passes Stand Your Ground Bill But Will Gov. DeWine Sign It?

By Dec 18, 2020

The Ohio Senate has given final approval to a controversial ‘Stand your ground” bill that would do away with the “duty to retreat” before using a gun in self-defense. 