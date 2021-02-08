Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Get Ready For The Growing Season With Help From The Cincinnati Zoo

  • Pixabay.com

Which plants and landscape strategies should you be focusing on in this year's growing season? The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is offering two programs to tackle these issues.

In the "Virtual Landscape Series for the Homeowner" you'll join Steve Foltz, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s Director of Horticulture and one of the nation’s top horticultural experts, for one of the most informative and complete landscape series.  The next virtual session, "The Best Trees and Shrubs for Your Landscape," is Feb. 10.

Also offered again this year is the "Zoo’s Best Plant Trials Expo!" The virtual series will detail the best performing plants in the zoo's plant trialing program. The first session is perennials on Feb. 11.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the virtual series is Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden Manager of Botanical Garden Outreach Scott Beuerlein.

