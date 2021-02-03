Glenn Close Nominated For Golden Globe For 'Hillbilly Elegy'

Actress Glenn Close, who has won three Golden Globe Awards, could add a fourth to her collection for her performance as matriarch Mamaw Vance in Hillbilly Elegy.

Close was nominated for best actress in a supporting role for playing J.D. Vance's foul-mouthed, chain-smoking Middletown grandmother in director Ron Howard's film adaption of Vance's 2016 best-seller, Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.

It was the only Golden Globe nomination for the $45-million Netflix film shot mostly in Georgia, and one week in Middletown, in 2019. Amy Adams, Gabrielle Basso, Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto, Bo Hopkins, Owen Asztalos and Jesse C. Boyd also starred in the film which opened in theaters Nov. 10.

But Netflix did OK. For a second year it topped all studios, earning 42 nominations – 22 for films and 20 for television – from the Hollywood Foreign Press.

Netflix's Mank, about Citizen Kane co-writer Herman Mankiewicz, led all productions with six nominations: best film, drama; best actor for Gary Oldman; best director for David Fincher, best supporting actress for Amanda Seyfried; best score; and best screenplay for Jack Fincher, the director's father.

Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7, also from Netflix, earned five nominations, including best drama film. Also nominated in that category were Nomadland, Promising Young Woman and The Father.

Best musical or comedy film nominees are Hamilton, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Prom, Music and Palm Springs.

Up for best television drama series are The Mandalorian, The Crown, Lovecraft Country, Ozark and Ratched. Nominees for best musical or comedy TV series are Schitt’s Creek, Emily in Paris, Ted Lasso, The Flight Attendant and The Great. The best limited series or motion picture made for TV nominees are The Queen's Gambit, Normal People, Small Axe, The Undoing and Unorthodox.

A year after the Hollywood Foreign Press was criticized for not nominating any female directors, Regina King (One Night In Miami), Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) were nominated for best director with Sorkin and Fincher. See the complete list here.

Close, in her 45-year career, has received 15 Golden Globe nominations. Her first was in 1985 for Something About Amelia. She won the best actress award for The Lion In Winter (2005), Damages (2008) and The Wife (2019). She has two Emmys from 14 nominations, and no Oscars from seven Academy Award nominations.

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will be presented on NBC 8-11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, in a live bicoastal program hosted by Tiny Fey in New York and Amy Poehler in Beverly Hills.

Oscar nominations will be announced Monday, March 15, with the live awards telecast on ABC Sunday, April 25.