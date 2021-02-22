Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Greater Cincinnatians Work To Preserve Black History Through Architecture

By 40 minutes ago
  • Jerald Cooper sits in his studio in the West End. Cooper started a popular Instagram account dedicated to architecture and black culture.
    Jerald Cooper sits in his studio in the West End. Cooper started a popular Instagram account dedicated to architecture and black culture.
    Nick Swartsell / WVXU

Cincinnati prides itself on its historic architecture. While some local landmarks vital to the region's Black history and communities are seeing preservation, many others sit empty, their fates uncertain. And more still have recently been leveled. 

But in places like Evanston, Glendale and the West End, advocates are working to find ways to preserve these historic sites -- and more importantly, the stories and contributions of the Black Greater Cincinnatians who breathed life into them in the first place.

Joining Cincinnati Edition are Evanston Community Council Preservation Chair Gregory Stewart, Evanston resident Marye Ward, artist and historian Bill Parrish, Hood Midcentury Modern founder Jerald Cooper and University of Cincinnati Visiting Associate Professor Anne Delano Steinert. 

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

City's Mayoral Race Is On, NKY Lawmaker Pushes Legal Cannabis, Plus More Top Stories

By Feb 19, 2021

The field for this year's Cincinnati mayoral race is set and neither Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld or Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman are in it.

Was There Life On Mars? A UC Researcher Is Helping Find Out

By Feb 18, 2021
Illustration/NASA-JPL

At some point this afternoon, the most advanced rover ever sent to Mars will touch down on the Red Planet to collect geologic samples in a quest to help answer one of humankind's greatest questions: Has there ever been life outside of Earth? 

Queens Of Queen City: Cincinnati Stories Of African American Women

By Feb 17, 2021
Courtesy Hadley Drodge

After a summer that saw historic protests for racial justice and, at the same time, the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, the Harriet Beecher Stowe House is celebrating Black history all year long with a series of events.