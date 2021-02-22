Greater Cincinnatians Work To Preserve Black History Through Architecture

Cincinnati prides itself on its historic architecture. While some local landmarks vital to the region's Black history and communities are seeing preservation, many others sit empty, their fates uncertain. And more still have recently been leveled.

But in places like Evanston, Glendale and the West End, advocates are working to find ways to preserve these historic sites -- and more importantly, the stories and contributions of the Black Greater Cincinnatians who breathed life into them in the first place.

Joining Cincinnati Edition are Evanston Community Council Preservation Chair Gregory Stewart, Evanston resident Marye Ward, artist and historian Bill Parrish, Hood Midcentury Modern founder Jerald Cooper and University of Cincinnati Visiting Associate Professor Anne Delano Steinert.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

