H2Ohio Fund To Prioritize Clean Water Projects

Gov. Mike DeWine says the new clean water initiative will create a permanent source of revenue for current and future water quality challenges.



From harmful algal blooms to failing septic systems to lead contamination, DeWine says he wants the state to be prepared for any water crisis that might come its way.

The H2Ohio Fund will set a pot of money aside that the state can continually turn to for future projects.

“It would take us out of this budget cycle where we’re, every two years, wondering how much money is gonna be available to make sure that our water is clean and available to all Ohioans,” says DeWine.

The money will come from surplus money at the end of this two-year budget and the next one. DeWine says it could reach about $900 million in ten years.

He says he’ll have details on what that money will be spent on when his budget is released.

