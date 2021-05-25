Related Program: 
A History Of Black Rebellion In America

As we look back one year after the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent protests nationwide, author Elizabeth Hinton takes a historic perspective on the demonstrations in America on Fire: The Untold History of Police Violence and Black Rebellion Since the 1960s. Hinton's book charts the history of Black rebellion across the country in reaction to police violence. She asks us to reconsider our use of the term "riot," and instead position these protests as acts of rebellion against forces of systematic racism.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss her book is Yale University Department of History and Department of African American Studies Associate Professor Elizabeth Hinton, Ph.D.

Related Content

20 Years After Unrest, Some In Cincinnati Still See Economic Divides

By Apr 7, 2021
over the rhine
Nick Swartsell / WVXU

The unrest that tore through Over-the-Rhine in 2001 was, on the surface, about the death of Timothy Thomas and other Black men at the hands of police. But its roots went much deeper, some activists say, involving economic frustrations among Cincinnati's Black residents that continue to this day.

A Review Of 2001's Civil Unrest With Reporters Who Were There

By Apr 9, 2021
2001 civil unrest
Tom Uhlman / AP

April 7, 2021, marked 20 years since white Officer Steven Roach shot and killed Black 19-year-old Timothy Thomas in Over-the-Rhine. The shooting, along with 14 other killings of Black males at the hands of police from 1995 to 2001, led to nearly a week of unrest in Cincinnati. The protests, lootings and chaos garnered national media attention.