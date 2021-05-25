A History Of Black Rebellion In America

As we look back one year after the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent protests nationwide, author Elizabeth Hinton takes a historic perspective on the demonstrations in America on Fire: The Untold History of Police Violence and Black Rebellion Since the 1960s. Hinton's book charts the history of Black rebellion across the country in reaction to police violence. She asks us to reconsider our use of the term "riot," and instead position these protests as acts of rebellion against forces of systematic racism.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss her book is Yale University Department of History and Department of African American Studies Associate Professor Elizabeth Hinton, Ph.D.

