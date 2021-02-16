How Foster Care Agencies Are Working To Place Children During The Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has been disruptive for all families and also for the organizations looking to help add to families. The local foster care system continues to place children in homes either temporarily or permanently. Local foster care agencies have had to make adjustments to their operations to help keep foster families and CASAs, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, safe during the pandemic.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the foster care system in Hamilton County during the pandemic are Hamilton County Job and Family Services Assistant Director Margie Weaver; ProKids Executive Director Tracy Cook; and ProKids CASA Volunteer and Board Member Wynndel Watts.

ProKids is an underwriter with WVXU.

