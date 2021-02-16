Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

How Foster Care Agencies Are Working To Place Children During The Pandemic

By 1 hour ago
  • Pixabay.com

The COVID-19 pandemic has been disruptive for all families and also for the organizations looking to help add to families. The local foster care system continues to place children in homes either temporarily or permanently. Local foster care agencies have had to make adjustments to their operations to help keep foster families and CASAs, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, safe during the pandemic.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the foster care system in Hamilton County during the pandemic are Hamilton County Job and Family Services Assistant Director Margie Weaver; ProKids Executive Director Tracy Cook; and ProKids CASA Volunteer and Board Member Wynndel Watts.

ProKids is an underwriter with WVXU.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
foster care
family

Related Content

Experts Say Cincinnati Is Making Strides In Sustainable Development – Here's Why

By Feb 8, 2021
Courtesy WCET-TV

Cincinnati punches above its weight when it comes to cities working on making their built environments more ecologically friendly and sustainable, local experts say. 

In 'Abandoned Cincinnati' Young Author, Photographer Captures Old Haunts

By Feb 8, 2021
Samuel Wright Smith

Samuel Wright Smith was just a boy when he got a camera and started exploring some of the empty local landmarks.