Involuntary Treatment For The Addicted Challenged In Kentucky

A Kentucky law that allows for involuntary treatment of people facing addiction is now being challenged as unconstitutional. The Matthew Casey Wethington Act for Substance Abuse Intervention was passed in 2004. It is being challenged on three grounds: violation of due process, equal protection and First Amendment rights.

At issue is whether individuals who are addicted can be forced to give up the right to govern their own lives, thus being denied the liberty which is guaranteed by law.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss Casey's Law are Kentucky's Public Advocate with the Department of Public Advocacy Damon Preston; and Christ Hospital Physicians Family Medicine Dr. Mike Kalfas.

