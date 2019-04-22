Kentucky Main Street Program At 40: How Has It Reshaped The Commonwealth?

As urban areas suffered decline in the late 20th century, the Commonwealth of Kentucky launched its Main Street Program, with a focus on revitalizing historic business districts. The Kentucky Main Street program turns 40 this year, and its annual conference is taking place in Covington this week.

Main Street directors from Kentucky, Ohio and beyond will join the event at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center for a three-day conference exploring topics related to downtown business districts. How are local and statewide communities working to implement tools from the Main Street Program to reshape the future of their downtowns?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss are Kentucky Main Street Program Director Kitty Dougoud, Renaissance Covington Executive Director Nick Wade, and Bellevue Assistant City Manager and Renaissance Manager Jody Robinson.

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: