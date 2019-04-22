Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Kentucky Main Street Program At 40: How Has It Reshaped The Commonwealth?

By 19 minutes ago
  • covington
    Look Here!, an award-winning program from Renaissance Covington that showcased the new view with an image from history
    Michael Monks / River City News

As urban areas suffered decline in the late 20th century, the Commonwealth of Kentucky launched its Main Street Program, with a focus on revitalizing historic business districts. The Kentucky Main Street program turns 40 this year, and its annual conference is taking place in Covington this week.

Main Street directors from Kentucky, Ohio and beyond will join the event at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center for a three-day conference exploring topics related to downtown business districts. How are local and statewide communities working to implement tools from the Main Street Program to reshape the future of their downtowns?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss are Kentucky Main Street Program Director Kitty Dougoud, Renaissance Covington Executive Director Nick Wade, and Bellevue Assistant City Manager and Renaissance Manager Jody Robinson.

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: 

Tags: 
Kentucky
Main Street Program
downtown
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Riding, Charging and Wiping Out On E-Scooters

By Apr 16, 2019
bird scooter
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Cincinnati could have more electric scooters on the road this summer. Companies Bird and Lime already have e-scooters operating in downtown, Over-the-Rhine and four other neighborhoods. Bird has also set up shop in Newport and Covington. Now, Cincinnati City Council has recommended that Bird be allowed to expand into Evanston, Avondale and North Avondale.