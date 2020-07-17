Mask Complaints, Stranded International Students And More Top Stories This Week

On today's show, we take a look at how the killing of individuals by police in our region is not isolated to Cincinnati, and also how the city's police department has responded to 101 recommendations. Enquirer reporters Cameron Knight and Max Londberg are with us.

A mask mandate may be lacking statewide in Ohio, but it is in effect for local counties showing a spike in COVID-19 cases. Enquirer reporter Scott Wartman joins us to talk about the complaints flooding local health departments.

Dozens of international students are stranded at Northern Kentucky University, unable to return home due to the COVID pandemic. WKRC-TV reporter James Pilcher talks about that.

And WVXU host and reporter Bill Rinehart explains his new feature, OKI Wanna Know, with a look at the first installment, an exploration of what makes Cincinnati's statute of William Howard Taft unique among the U.S. presidents so honored here.

