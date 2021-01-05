Maslow's Army Day Center Opens For Winter

Maslow's Army welcomed in 64 people out of the cold on the first day their new winter day center opened on Christmas. The Todd B. Portune Winter Day Center was three years in the making and opened in the former Queensgate Correctional Facility at a crucial time. According to Maslow's Army Executive Director Samuel Landis, there is a 38% increase in the number of people unable to get into a shelter due to the pandemic.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the day center are Maslow's Army Executive Director and Founder Samuel Landis; and Center Employee Ethan Portune, son of late Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

