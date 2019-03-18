McConnell, Drug Czar Want To Take Kentucky's Addiction Recovery Efforts Nationwide

  • mitch mcconnell
    Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks with Kenton County Jailer Terry Carl (center) and Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann during a visit to the county detention center.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Sen. Mitch McConnell made a swing through his home state Monday to talk about successes Kentucky is seeing in dealing with opioid addiction and treatment. The Senate majority leader, McConnell says the federal government is making money available and local groups are reaping the benefits.

"What you've got here in Northern Kentucky is a good example of aggressively applying for grants," McConnell said following a roundtable at the Kenton County Detention Center with local addiction treatment specialists. "Collectively, Kentucky has received about $30 million."

McConnell was accompanied by Jim Carroll, the director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy. Carroll, often referred to as the federal "drug czar," says there are several Kentucky initiatives he'd like to see implemented nationwide to tackle the opioid epidemic.

"It's important for me to come here and see what's working so that I can take the best practices that you all have learned nationally," Carroll said.

When asked to elaborate, Carroll pointed to the work being done at the jail to help inmates overcome their addictions and prepare to re-enter to society with services such as job placement.
 

