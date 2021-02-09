Related Program: 
A New Guide For The U.S. Civil Rights Trail

The U.S. Civil Rights Trail is a relatively new attraction, a tour through a tumultuous period in American history.

Along the trail are remembrances of historic events, victories and deeply-felt tragedies from the ongoing quest for racial justice.

The new guide, U.S. Civil Rights Trail, offers travelers more than a map: it brings voices and experiences into one's itinerary before embarking across the southern United States.

Author Deborah D. Douglas joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about the work.

