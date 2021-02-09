A New Guide For The U.S. Civil Rights Trail

The U.S. Civil Rights Trail is a relatively new attraction, a tour through a tumultuous period in American history.

Along the trail are remembrances of historic events, victories and deeply-felt tragedies from the ongoing quest for racial justice.

The new guide, U.S. Civil Rights Trail, offers travelers more than a map: it brings voices and experiences into one's itinerary before embarking across the southern United States.

Author Deborah D. Douglas joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about the work.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: