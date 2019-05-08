Nora McInenry Will Never Tell You To Get Over It

Nora McInenry gets recognized by strangers. People come up to her in the grocery store, or on the street. They know about her podcast or her books or her advice series. But they're not looking for a selfie with a semi-celeb. McInenry is a grief magnet. These brief interactions are filled with tragic stories strangers want to tell her. That's because she's been there. She's still there.

McInenry is out with her third memoir, No Happy Endings, in which she shares details of the catastrophic year her husband and father both died, just weeks after her miscarriage. She also hosts the podcast Terrible, Thanks for Asking, which invites people to be honest about their pain.

Nora McInenry joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss living life after life has fallen apart.

