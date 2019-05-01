Not Running The Flying Pig Marathon? Here's What Roads To Avoid

The 21st annual Flying Pig Marathon is Sunday, May 5, and it has many streets around Greater Cincinnati closed, some as early as Thursday. The city advises drivers to plan ahead and avoid streets along the race route. Here's what you need to know:
This year's race travels through parts of Downtown, Mariemont, Fairfax and Northern Kentucky. The half and the full marathon both finish on Mehring Way just west of the Suspension Bridge. Crossing the course is permitted with the assistance of a police officer or a race volunteer.
Thursday
To allow for setup of the start and finish lines, the following streets will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 2:
- Mehring Way between Elm Street and Joe Nuxhall Way
- Elm Street between Second Street and Freedom Way
Friday
The Fifty West One Mile Sprint begins May 3 at 8 p.m. and requires the following streets to close at 7 p.m.:
- W. Pete Rose Way between Gest Street and Central Avenue (closes at 6 p.m.)
- Mehring Way between Joe Nuxhall Way and Gest Street
- Central Avenue between W. Pete Rose Way and Mehring Way
- Elm Street south of Freedom Way
Saturday
May 4 sees the running of the 10K, 5K, Kids 1K and Flying Fur races. The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
- Mehring Way between Freeman Avenue and E. Pete Rose Way
- Linn Street between Fifth Street and Gest Street
- Gest Street between Third Street and Mehring Way
- Third Street between Gest Street and Broadway
- Third Street ramp from southbound I-71
- Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (will re-open after the 10K)
- W. Pete Rose Way between Gest Street and Central Avenue
- Central Avenue south of Third Street
- Plum Street south of Fourth Street (from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
- Second Street, no access between 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.
- Elm Street closed south of Freedom Way
- Race Street closed south of Fourth Street (from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
- Walnut Street south of Fourth Street (from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
- Sycamore Street south of Fourth Street (from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
- Broadway south of Fourth Street
- Fourth Street between Broadway and Pike Street (single lane maintained for resident access)
- Pike Street between Third Street and Fourth Street (local access maintained)
- Third Street between Eggleston Avenue and Pike Street (local access maintained)
- Culvert Street between Third Street and Reedy Street
- Reedy Street between Broadway and Eggleston Avenue
- Seventh Street between Broadway and Culvert Street
- New Street between Broadway and Culvert Street
- Sentinel Street between Fifth Street and Eggleston Avenue
- Eggleston Avenue southbound between Reedy Street and E. Pete Rose Way
- Taylor Southgate Bridge (re-opens at 11 a.m.)
- Elm Street south of Second Street (from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Race Street south of Second Street (from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Rosa Parks Street south of Second Street (from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Marian Spencer Way south of Second Street (from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Joe Nuxhall Way south of Second Street (from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Suspension Bridge
Sunday
On May 5, the following streets will close at 1 a.m. to allow for staging and the start line:
- Mehring Way between Central Avenue and Joe Nuxhall Way
- Elm Street south of Second Street
- Freedom Way between Elm and Race streets
The following streets close at 5 a.m.:
- Second Street
- Joe Nuxhall Way between Mehring Way and Third Street
- Broadway south of Third Street
- Taylor Southgate Bridge
- Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
- Third Street between Gest Street and Central Avenue
- Gest Street northbound between Mehring Way and Linn Street
- Seventh Street between Central Avenue and Gilbert Avenue (vehicles from the garage at Seventh and Broadway will be permitted to exit at Seventh Street and continue across Broadway to E. Seventh St)
- Seventh Street exit from southbound I-75
- Central Avenue between Seventh Street and Sixth Street
- Plum Street between Eighth Street and Seventh Street
- Elm Street between Sixth Street and Seventh Street
- Race Street between Garfield Place and Seventh Street
- Vine Street between Sixth Street and Seventh Street
- Walnut Street between Eighth Street and Seventh Street
- Main Street between Sixth Street and Seventh Street
- Sycamore Street between Eighth Street and Seventh Street
- Broadway between Sixth Street and Seventh Street
- Gilbert Avenue northbound between Seventh Street and MLK Drive
- Gilbert Avenue between Elsinore Place and Eden Park Drive
- Eden Park Drive between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway
- Fulton Avenue between Nassau Street and Eden Park Drive
- Art Museum Drive between Ida Street and Eden Park Drive
- Lake Drive
- Victory Parkway northbound between Eden Park Drive and McMillan Avenue
- McMillan Avenue between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue
- Woodburn Avenue between McMillan Avenue and Madison Road
- Madison Road eastbound between Woodburn Avenue and Erie Avenue
- Erie Avenue eastbound between Madison Road and Bramble Avenue
- Paxton Avenue northbound between Observatory Avenue and Erie Avenue
- Murray Avenue eastbound between Erie Avenue and LaCrosse Avenue
- Bramble Avenue eastbound between Erie Avenue and Settle Avenue
The race proceeds into Mariemont and Fairfax, then returns on westbound US-50/Columbia Parkway:
- US-50/Columbia Parkway single westbound curb lane closed between the Cincinnati Corporation Line and Eastern Avenue off ramp (westbound US-50 ramp to Eastern Avenue is closed)
- Ramp from Red Bank Road to Westbound Columbia Parkway
- Eastern Avenue westbound between Columbia Parkway and Stanley Avenue
- Stanley Avenue southbound between Eastern Avenue and Kellogg Avenue
- Kellogg Avenue westbound between Stanley Avenue and Worth Street
- Riverside Drive eastbound between E. Pete Rose Way and Worth Street
- E. Pete Rose Way eastbound between Johnny Bench Way and Riverside Drive (may open earlier for garage access)
- Mehring Way between Central Avenue and E. Pete Rose Way
The half marathon will follow the same course out but will turn back at Woodburn Avenue and Madison Road. The following streets will be closed as needed:
- Madison Road eastbound between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue
- M.L.King eastbound between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway
- Gilbert Avenue northbound between Eden Park Drive and M.L.King
- Sinton Avenue between Gilbert Avenue and Nassau Street
- Nassau Street between Sinton Avenue and Gilbert Avenue
- Morris Street between Deerfield Place and Gilbert Avenue
- Deerfield Place closed to through traffic between Gilbert Avenue and Morris Street
- Elsinore Place between Reading Road and Gilbert Avenue
- Reading Road northbound between Central Parkway and Elsinore Place
- Central Parkway between Eggleston Avenue and Vine Street
- Eggleston Avenue southbound between Central Parkway and E. Pete Rose Way
- Eggleston Avenue northbound between Third Street and Broadway
Metro
Metro will maintain bus service with some detours. Delays should be expected.
Thursday and Friday
Detours will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. Thursday and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday on the Rt. 85 Parking Shuttle
Saturday
Detours will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. through noon for Rt. 27 Northside/Casey
Sunday
Detours will begin at 6 a.m. and be in effect through approximately 2 p.m. for the following routes:
- 4
- 6
- 11
- 17
- 19
- 21
- 24
- 27
- 31
- 32
- 33
- 43
- 46
- 49
- 51
- 64
- 78