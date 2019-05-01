Not Running The Flying Pig Marathon? Here's What Roads To Avoid

The 21st annual Flying Pig Marathon is Sunday, May 5, and it has many streets around Greater Cincinnati closed, some as early as Thursday. The city advises drivers to plan ahead and avoid streets along the race route. Here's what you need to know:

This year's race travels through parts of Downtown, Mariemont, Fairfax and Northern Kentucky. The half and the full marathon both finish on Mehring Way just west of the Suspension Bridge. Crossing the course is permitted with the assistance of a police officer or a race volunteer.

Thursday

To allow for setup of the start and finish lines, the following streets will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 2:

Mehring Way between Elm Street and Joe Nuxhall Way

Elm Street between Second Street and Freedom Way

Friday

The Fifty West One Mile Sprint begins May 3 at 8 p.m. and requires the following streets to close at 7 p.m.:

W. Pete Rose Way between Gest Street and Central Avenue (closes at 6 p.m.)

Mehring Way between Joe Nuxhall Way and Gest Street

Central Avenue between W. Pete Rose Way and Mehring Way

Elm Street south of Freedom Way

Saturday

May 4 sees the running of the 10K, 5K, Kids 1K and Flying Fur races. The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Mehring Way between Freeman Avenue and E. Pete Rose Way

Linn Street between Fifth Street and Gest Street

Gest Street between Third Street and Mehring Way

Third Street between Gest Street and Broadway

Third Street ramp from southbound I-71

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (will re-open after the 10K)

W. Pete Rose Way between Gest Street and Central Avenue

Central Avenue south of Third Street

Plum Street south of Fourth Street (from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Second Street, no access between 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Elm Street closed south of Freedom Way

Race Street closed south of Fourth Street (from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Walnut Street south of Fourth Street (from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Sycamore Street south of Fourth Street (from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Broadway south of Fourth Street

Fourth Street between Broadway and Pike Street (single lane maintained for resident access)

Pike Street between Third Street and Fourth Street (local access maintained)

Third Street between Eggleston Avenue and Pike Street (local access maintained)

Culvert Street between Third Street and Reedy Street

Reedy Street between Broadway and Eggleston Avenue

Seventh Street between Broadway and Culvert Street

New Street between Broadway and Culvert Street

Sentinel Street between Fifth Street and Eggleston Avenue

Eggleston Avenue southbound between Reedy Street and E. Pete Rose Way

Taylor Southgate Bridge (re-opens at 11 a.m.)

Elm Street south of Second Street (from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Race Street south of Second Street (from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Rosa Parks Street south of Second Street (from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Marian Spencer Way south of Second Street (from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Joe Nuxhall Way south of Second Street (from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Suspension Bridge

Sunday

On May 5, the following streets will close at 1 a.m. to allow for staging and the start line:

Mehring Way between Central Avenue and Joe Nuxhall Way

Elm Street south of Second Street

Freedom Way between Elm and Race streets

The following streets close at 5 a.m.:

Second Street

Joe Nuxhall Way between Mehring Way and Third Street

Broadway south of Third Street

Taylor Southgate Bridge

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

Third Street between Gest Street and Central Avenue

Gest Street northbound between Mehring Way and Linn Street

Seventh Street between Central Avenue and Gilbert Avenue (vehicles from the garage at Seventh and Broadway will be permitted to exit at Seventh Street and continue across Broadway to E. Seventh St)

Seventh Street exit from southbound I-75

Central Avenue between Seventh Street and Sixth Street

Plum Street between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

Elm Street between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Race Street between Garfield Place and Seventh Street

Vine Street between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Walnut Street between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

Main Street between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Sycamore Street between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

Broadway between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Gilbert Avenue northbound between Seventh Street and MLK Drive

Gilbert Avenue between Elsinore Place and Eden Park Drive

Eden Park Drive between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway

Fulton Avenue between Nassau Street and Eden Park Drive

Art Museum Drive between Ida Street and Eden Park Drive

Lake Drive

Victory Parkway northbound between Eden Park Drive and McMillan Avenue

McMillan Avenue between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue

Woodburn Avenue between McMillan Avenue and Madison Road

Madison Road eastbound between Woodburn Avenue and Erie Avenue

Erie Avenue eastbound between Madison Road and Bramble Avenue

Paxton Avenue northbound between Observatory Avenue and Erie Avenue

Murray Avenue eastbound between Erie Avenue and LaCrosse Avenue

Bramble Avenue eastbound between Erie Avenue and Settle Avenue

The race proceeds into Mariemont and Fairfax, then returns on westbound US-50/Columbia Parkway:

US-50/Columbia Parkway single westbound curb lane closed between the Cincinnati Corporation Line and Eastern Avenue off ramp (westbound US-50 ramp to Eastern Avenue is closed)

Ramp from Red Bank Road to Westbound Columbia Parkway

Eastern Avenue westbound between Columbia Parkway and Stanley Avenue

Stanley Avenue southbound between Eastern Avenue and Kellogg Avenue

Kellogg Avenue westbound between Stanley Avenue and Worth Street

Riverside Drive eastbound between E. Pete Rose Way and Worth Street

E. Pete Rose Way eastbound between Johnny Bench Way and Riverside Drive (may open earlier for garage access)

Mehring Way between Central Avenue and E. Pete Rose Way

The half marathon will follow the same course out but will turn back at Woodburn Avenue and Madison Road. The following streets will be closed as needed:

Madison Road eastbound between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue

M.L.King eastbound between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway

Gilbert Avenue northbound between Eden Park Drive and M.L.King

Sinton Avenue between Gilbert Avenue and Nassau Street

Nassau Street between Sinton Avenue and Gilbert Avenue

Morris Street between Deerfield Place and Gilbert Avenue

Deerfield Place closed to through traffic between Gilbert Avenue and Morris Street

Elsinore Place between Reading Road and Gilbert Avenue

Reading Road northbound between Central Parkway and Elsinore Place

Central Parkway between Eggleston Avenue and Vine Street

Eggleston Avenue southbound between Central Parkway and E. Pete Rose Way

Eggleston Avenue northbound between Third Street and Broadway

Metro

Metro will maintain bus service with some detours. Delays should be expected.

Thursday and Friday

Detours will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. Thursday and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday on the Rt. 85 Parking Shuttle

Saturday

Detours will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. through noon for Rt. 27 Northside/Casey

Sunday

Detours will begin at 6 a.m. and be in effect through approximately 2 p.m. for the following routes: