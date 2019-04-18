Pediatric Clinical Trial Set For Promising New Cancer Drug

By 1 hour ago
  • bexion
    Bexion CEO Ray Takigiku says adults in the Phase 1 trial tolerated all doses without any serious adverse effects.
    Ann Thompson / WVXU

A new cancer drug previously reported on by WVXU has been green-lighted for a Phase 1 study on children. BXQ-350 is manufactured by Bexion Pharmaceuticals in Covington and was developed at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where it will be tested on children with solid tumors, brain tumors and diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas (DIPG), a type of brain tumor. 

The Phase 1 study with adults showed promising results, with patients tolerating the drug well and reporting no serious side effects. Bexion CEO Ray Takigiku says the medicine seems to have wiped out the brain tumor of the first person to test it.

"It is our goal to develop BXQ-350 as quickly as possible for both adult and pediatric cancer patients, particularly those with difficult to treat tumors including high-grade gliomas and other brain tumors," Takigiku says in a statement. 

'A Cruise Missile To Kill Cancer'

BXQ-350 appears to only attack cancer cells. "This turns on a death pathway into cells," Principal Investigator Dr. John Morris told WVXU's Ann Thompson late last month. "It kills cells. It's then enveloped into a fatty material called DOPS that targets it to specific cancer cells and the blood vessels that grow into cancer cells. It's almost like a cruise missile to kill cancer." 

In addition to testing at Children's, additional sites are planned at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus and several children's hospitals in the western United States. 

Tags: 
cancer
Bexion Pharmaceuticals
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
newsletter

Related Content

Pediatric Cancer Patients Will Soon Be Able to Test A Promising New Drug

By Mar 25, 2019
Ann Thompson / WVXU

A promising new cancer drug developed at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and manufactured by Bexion Pharmaceuticals in Covington will soon be tested on children. BXQ-350 is already showing signs it's working on adults who have brain and gastrointestinal tumors.

Which Mammogram Is Best? UC Health Joins Study To Find Out

By Jan 4, 2019
mammography
Damian Dovarganes / AP

A study comparing the effectiveness of 3D versus 2D mammography is enrolling participants in Greater Cincinnati.

Why Firefighters Say the Law That Should Protect Them After a Cancer Diagnosis Isn’t Working

By editor Oct 4, 2018

Steve Dillman thinks he can trace his prostate cancer back to August 1, 1985.