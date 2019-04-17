Personal Stories Of Organ Donation

  • organ donation
    Veronica Mullen, left, donated a kidney to Jordan Ryan, who had been on dialysis for 13 years.
    Scott Kissell/Miami University

April is National Donate Life Month. According to preliminary data from the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN), the 36,527 organ transplants performed in the United States in 2018 set an annual record for the sixth straight year.

Yet as of January 2019, the number of people on the organ waiting list is over 113,000. And, on average, 22 people die each day while waiting for a transplant.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss organ donation and to share their personal stories are Sarah Green-Moore and Renee Paige, who each received a kidney from the same donor, on the same day; Fairfield Mercy Hospital Patient Care Assistant Jordan Ryan, who received a kidney after spending 13 years on dialysis; Miami University Director of Operations for Women's Basketball Veronica Mullen, an altruistic kidney donor to Jordan Ryan; and Community Relations Director for LifeCenter Organ Donor Network, Andrea Johnson.

If you would like to register your decision to save and heal lives, visit LifeCenter.

