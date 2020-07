On Thursday, Kentucky joined the growing number of states that have instituted mandatory face mask orders in light of the spike in COVID-19 cases. Ohio has issued mandates for its hardest hit counties, including Hamilton and Butler counties.

WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson spoke with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik about the mandates and whether state and local government are going to be able to enforce the rules. It will be very difficult, he says.