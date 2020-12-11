Politics Chat: Will Cincinnati's Large Field Of Mayoral Candidates Continue To Grow?

There are at least 10 people who are either declared candidates for Cincinnati mayor or strongly considering a run for the office next year. The criminal charges against P.G. Sittenfeld, previously the front-runner, has opened up the floodgates.

Candidates have until Feb. 18 to file petitions to run for mayor. A primary election will be held on May 4, and the top two finishers will go on to face each other in the November 2021 election.

WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson spoke with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik about the coming mayoral contest. Wilkinson says not all of those who are thinking about running will actually file petitions.