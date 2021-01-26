Premiere Date for HGTV's 'Everything But The House' With Lara Spencer Due Soon

HGTV will announce its Everything But The House TV series premiere date featuring the Blue Ash-based online auction company "on or around Feb. 1," says a HGTV publicist.

Lara Spencer, from ABC's Good Morning America and HGTV's Flea Market Flip, will host the 30-minute show, which has been in development for nearly two years.

The pilot episode, shot in 2019, aired on HGTV in November. The second episode, filmed in New Jersey, was listed for a Feb. 26 debut on HGTV's EBTH website earlier this month, but has since been removed.

EBTH co-founder Jacquie Denny and "an accredited team of expert curators" from her company spent three months on the East Coast last summer filming episodes in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, according to an EBTH media release.

Spencer, Denny and the EBTH experts will "unpack pieces of history (and) discover unknown treasures" in estates, and then "define the true value of their uncommon items at auction," the release says.

In the pilot, twin sisters enlist EBTH's help sorting through contents of their aunt's Connecticut home.

The second episode features siblings helping their mom sort through classic dolls and other valuable items while she downsizes her New Jersey home, says the HGTV website. Another show was filmed at a historic dairy barn "with a museum-worthy art collection," the company says.

It sounds like American Pickers meets Antiques Roadshow.

The team curated eight sales from the estates available for bid on EBTH.com with "one-of-a-kind décor, unique works of art, couture fashions, rare memorabilia and more. Viewers can watch as the bids roll in during auction and each family sees what their treasures are worth," EBTH said. Among the HGTV finds "were an extensive collection of historic political collectibles and old Hollywood couture and other eccentric items."

Estate sale and antique enthusiasts Denny and co-founder Brian Graves posted their first sale to the EBTH website in 2008. They have developed a platform for selling pre-owned items by categories: Furniture; Art; Jewelry & Watches; Collectibles; Décor; Kitchen & Housewares; Fashion & Accessories; Home Improvement; Bed & Bath; Lighting; Appliances; Music & Instruments; Electronics & Computers; and Books, Maps & Manuscripts. Every item starts at just $1.