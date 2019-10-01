Proposed Development Stirs Debate In Hyde Park

A proposed development along Wasson Way in Hyde Park is raising concerns among some neighbors in the area. Hyde Park homebuilder Kenneth French plans to develop six luxury houses to overlook the future Wasson Way bike trail in the area across from Kroger. The Hyde Park Neighborhood Council opposes the proposal.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the development proposal are Hyde Park homebuilder and Habitation Development Group LLC Principal Kenneth French; community engagement coordinator Laure Quinlivan; and Hyde Park Neighborhood Council Board Member Janet Buening.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

