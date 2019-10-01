Related Program: 
Proposed Development Stirs Debate In Hyde Park

  • Proposal for six homes at Wasson Way near Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park
    Provided

A proposed development along Wasson Way in Hyde Park is raising concerns among some neighbors in the area. Hyde Park homebuilder Kenneth French plans to develop six luxury houses to overlook the future Wasson Way bike trail in the area across from Kroger. The Hyde Park Neighborhood Council opposes the proposal.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the development proposal are Hyde Park homebuilder and Habitation Development Group LLC Principal Kenneth French; community engagement coordinator Laure Quinlivan; and Hyde Park Neighborhood Council Board Member Janet Buening.

Hyde Park

City May Tighten Development in Mt. Lookout/Hyde Park

By Dan Hurley Jun 27, 2018
Selena Reder/WVXU

On May 19 a yellow house on Grace Avenue in Mt. Lookout met the wrecking ball. The home stood for more than one hundred years. Some neighbors called it historic. But the new owner said that historic character had long since been stripped away. Now the site of this demolition, and others in Mt. Lookout and Hyde Park, have ignited a debate over the lot-splitting and sub-dividing of homes in these increasingly desirable neighborhoods.