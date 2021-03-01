Researchers Studying Exercise For COVID Long Haulers

Researchers are looking into a new rehabilitation treatment for patients suffering from post-COVID syndrome. The patients, who have contracted mild or moderate illness but then continue to suffer symptoms long after their COVID diagnosis, are also known as COVID-19 "long haulers."

They are now being studied by University of Dayton Assistant Professor of Psychology Julie Walsh-Messinger and Noah Greenspan of the Pulmonary Wellness Foundation.

Dr. Greenspan and Dr. Walsh-Messinger are studying the effects of a combination of treadmill exercise and oxygen therapy to improve the mental and physical health of participants.

"Many long haulers suffer from exercise and activity intolerance and/or post-exercise malaise and inflammation, but there are ways we can work around these systemic challenges," says Greenspan. "By quieting these inflammatory responses using both exercise and supplemental oxygen, we are seeing people’s exercise tolerance and symptom burden improving and in many cases resolving completely."

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the study are Pulmonary Wellness Foundation Founder Dr. Noah Greenspan; and University of Dayton Department of Psychology Assistant Professor Julie Walsh-Messinger, Ph.D.

