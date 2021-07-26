Sen. Elizabeth Warren Endorses Charles Booker In Kentucky Senate Race

By 3 hours ago
Originally published on July 26, 2021 11:56 am


U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Charles Booker’s bid to unseat incumbent Republican Rand Paul in Kentucky’s senate race next year.

Warren is a second-term senator from Massachusetts and former Democratic presidential candidate who’s weighed in on Kentucky elections before.

She endorsed Booker in last year’s senate race after initially throwing her support behind retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath. She also endorsed Alison Lundergan Grimes in her unsuccessful bid to unseat Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell in 2014.

In a statement, Warren said Booker has the “right vision and heart to reclaim Kentucky’s Senate seat for the people.”


“Charles understands that the wealthy and powerful too often write the rules in Washington, and he believes deep down that we need to change that. I believe he will take on these righteous fights, and I can’t wait to call him my colleague in the next Congress,” Warren said.

Booker is a lawyer and former state representative from Louisville who narrowly lost the Democratic nomination to run for Kentucky’s senate seat last year to McGrath.

He’s trying to buck Kentucky’s trend of sending Republicans to the U.S. Senate—the last time the state sent a Democrat to the Senate was longtime Sen. Wendell Ford’s final victory in 1994.

In a separate fundraising email sent by Booker’s campaign, Warren compared the election in Kentucky to her first campaign victory in Massachusetts over incumbent Republican Sen. Scott Brown.

“The Republican incumbent was popular and had a big campaign bank account. A woman had never won as Senator or Governor in Massachusetts before,” Warren said. “But, I decided to go for it because I believed we could make a difference. We ran uphill. We built a powerful grassroots movement. And we won that race.”

The Republican Party of Kentucky responded to the endorsement on Twitter.

In a statement, Booker said he’s building on last year’s campaign.

“What we’re doing in Kentucky will not only change our commonwealth, but will change the nation and the entire world. We will build a society in which all of us have financial freedom, health care, and true public safety. As a leader in those fights at the national level, Sen. Warren’s support is humbling. I look forward to standing with her and supporters across the country to take Kentucky’s Senate back for the people,” Booker said.

Booker was an underdog in last year’s race, but support for him surged amid racial justice protests across the state and nation, nabbing endorsements from national figures like Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Sen. Rand Paul’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 WKU Public Radio. To see more, visit WKU Public Radio.

Tags: 
Elizabeth Warren
Charles Booker
Rand Paul
Kentucky
Politics
newsletter

Related Content

Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Charles Booker Looks To Build On 2020 Run

By Jul 15, 2021

Former Democratic state Rep. Charles Booker launched his 2022 campaign for U.S. Senate earlier this month. He’s trying to build off his 2020 Senate bid, which was cut short after he narrowly lost to retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath in the primary election.

Booker surged to prominence during racial justice protests last year and created an advocacy organization called “Hood to the Holler,” named after his campaign slogan and attempt to build an urban-rural coalition in the state.

If he wins the Democratic nomination next year, he would likely face Republican incumbent Sen. Rand Paul, who was first elected in 2010 and is running again.


 

  

Charles Booker Launches Campaign For U.S. Senate

By Ryland Barton Jul 1, 2021

Former state Rep. Charles Booker is running for U.S. Senate with hopes of defeating incumbent Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who has held the seat since his election in 2010.

Booker, a Democrat, made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter Thursday morning, but an in-person rollout is scheduled for 12pm today at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.