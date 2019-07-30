Start Hear: Lost In The Game, 3 Questions With Abbi Jacobson & A Complicated Relationship With Pride

Start Hear: episode 110

This week on Start Hear:

This Is Uncomfortable: This is a show about life and how money messes with it.

The Three Questions with Andy Richter: Host Andy Richter asks the same three questions to each guest: Where do you come from? Where are you going? What have you learned

Queersplaining: Intimate portraits of LGBTQ lives and the issues that shape them.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

The Clearing: When April Balascio was 40 years old, something she’d feared for decades was finally proven true. Her father, Edward Wayne Edwards, really was a murderer.

The Report: There is still so much confusion about The Mueller Report. What it says, who it implicates, and what it means for our country.

