Survey Suggests More Kentucky Students Are Vaping and Depressed

By 18 minutes ago
Originally published on February 27, 2020 10:23 am

The percentage of middle school students in Kentucky using electronic cigarettes and other vaping products has doubled since 2017. 

The Youth Risk Behavior Survey conducted last spring shows the rate of vaping increased from 15.1% in 2017, to 31.4% in 2019.  High school students saw a nine percent jump in the same time period. 

"The Department for Public Health is really working to provide resources to schools and communities to do what we can to prevent students from using these products and to get them to quit using them," said Stephanie Bungee, a school health consultant with the Kentucky Department of Education.

The Kentucky House passed legislation on Wednesday that places a tax on e-cigarettes.  HB 32 is intended to curtail youth vaping and is headed to the Senate for consideration.

The YRBS also shows more students are experiencing mental health challenges.  The number of middle schoolers who have considered suicide increased from 18.2% in 2017 to 22.4% last year.  High school students also reported a four percent increase. 

The survey is conducted every two years by the Kentucky Department of Education in partnership with school resource and youth service centers.  Students, whose participation is voluntary and anonymous, are randomly selected.  Schools and health departments often use the data to apply for grants and for education efforts.

Copyright 2020 WKU Public Radio. To see more, visit WKU Public Radio.

Tags: 
vaping
mental health
Kentucky

Related Content

Kentucky’s First Charter School Applicant Loses Appeal

By 23 hours ago

The state’s first charter school applicant, River Cities Academy, lost its appeal to the Kentucky Board of Education. The board decided Tuesday not to overturn a decision by Newport Independent Schools to deny the group a charter.

A group of parents in Northern Kentucky wanted to open the state’s first charter school, called River Cities Academy (RCA), pulling students from six districts along the river. According to the application, the school was to serve a “diverse learner population” in grades K-8, and focus on closing the achievement gap through experiential learning.

After Suffrage, Many Women Failed To Vote. Kentuckians Were An Exception

By Christina Wolbrecht & J. Kevin Corder Feb 20, 2020
women's suffrage
AP

Over the last few decades, Kentucky's voter turnout has hovered in the 30% range. In A Century of Votes for Women, authors Christina Wolbrecht and J. Kevin Corder provide a wide range of data that shows that wasn't always the case for the Bluegrass State.

In Kentucky Schools, Hundreds Of Students Are Struck By Staff Each Year, and It’s Legal

By Feb 21, 2020

In 19 Kentucky school districts, when a student misbehaves, teachers or principals can still use a paddle to spank students on the behind. Last year, educators used paddling to discipline students at least 284 times — mostly in Eastern and South-Central Kentucky. The state keeps track of how often schools use it, and on who.

Kentucky is one of 19 states where corporal punishment is legal in public schools. That means it’s legal for educators in public schools to inflict pain as a form of discipline, usually through spanking. But state lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the practice.

 