It's time to get into the holiday spirit... swing-style on this week's Swing with Bill Cartwright.

You'll enjoy the Bing Crosby classic "I'll Be Home for Christmas," Lionel Hampton's rendition of "Boogie Woogie Santa Claus," Frank Sinatra singing "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and then we finish it all off with Tom Kubis' Big Band doing "Hark the Herald Angels Sing."