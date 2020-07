This week's show starts off with a standard from the time, "Cherokee," by Glen Gray. During the first half of Bill's swing show, you'll also hear from Glenn Miller, Mel Torme, and the great Billie Holiday performing "Say It Isn't So." A number of wonderful vocalists are presented during the second half of the show including Frank Sinatra's classic, "Strangers in the Night," along with Dean Martin, "All I Do is Dream of You," and Bobby Darin singing "A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square."