Thane Maynard Talks With Pollinator Pro Dino Martins

    Dino Martins' work focuses on sustainable farming practices that conserve pollinators and boost crop yields.
    Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

The next speaker in the 2019 Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's Barrows Conservation Lecture Series is the Executive Director of the Mpala Research Centre in Kenya, Dino Martins, Ph.D.

Martins' career has focused on fostering greater awareness of science and research in connection to conservation and human livelihoods. He was awarded the 2015 Whitley Gold award for his work with local communities to encourage the adoption of more sustainable farming practices that conserve pollinators, boost crop yields, and benefit people in East Africa.

Dino Martins spoke with Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard about his work for Cincinnati Edition. He will present "People, Plants and Pollinators: Lessons from the front lines of biodiversity conservation" at the Cincinnati Zoo Tuesday evening, May 7.

