Trump Expected In Northeast Ohio For Fundraiser Aug. 6

By editor 53 minutes ago
Originally published on July 31, 2020 11:21 am

Updated: 11:05 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020

President Donald Trump plans to drop into Northeast Ohio next week to raise money for his reelection bid, according to several Republican sources with knowledge of the plans.

Trump’s event is scheduled for Aug. 6, according to a notice posted on the website of Trump’s joint fundraising effort with the Republican National Committee. It wasn’t immediately clear where the president will hold the fundraiser.

The minimum contribution for the event is $5,600. Attendees can take photographs with Trump for a total contribution $35,000. For $100,000, donors can take also part in a roundtable, according to the notice.

The president also plans fundraisers in Florida on Friday and New Jersey Aug. 9, according to a schedule on his campaign’s website.

Although the Cleveland area votes majority Democratic, the region is a significant source of fundraising for the GOP. The host committee for next week’s event includes local investment banker Mike Gibbons, according to one invitation recipient. Gibbons ran unsuccessfully for the Ohio GOP Senate nomination in 2018 and co-chaired Trump’s 2016 fundraising efforts in Ohio.

The fundraising news comes as former Vice President Joe Biden begins airing campaign ads in Ohio. The Democratic candidate’s campaign bought TV time in the Toledo and Youngstown media markets, which extend into Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Biden has been holding videoconference fundraisers with donors, part of his largely virtual campaign during the coronavirus pandemic. In June, the former vice president spoke with Ohio supporters in a video call along with Sen. Sherrod Brown and Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.

Both Trump and Biden will travel to Cleveland for a Sept. 29 debate, the first of the 2020 election, hosted by the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University.

Copyright 2020 90.3 WCPN ideastream. To see more, visit 90.3 WCPN ideastream.

Tags: 
Donald Trump
2020 election
newsletter

Related Content

In Ashtabula, Ohio, Young People Fight For The County's Political Future

By , & Jul 29, 2020

With less than 100 days until the 2020 presidential election, Ohio's 18 electoral votes are in play.

The state went for President Trump in 2016, and Ashtabula County is one reason why.

Cleveland Will Host First Presidential Debate In September

By Nick Castele Jul 28, 2020

The first presidential debate of the general election is making a detour to Cleveland after coronavirus concerns prompted the University of Notre Dame to pull out of the event.

What Voting Might Look Like In Ohio This November

By Jul 6, 2020

Ohio has more of an idea about what this November’s election will look like now that the state’s election chief has handed down a directive outlining details to Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections. 