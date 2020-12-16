Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

UC Physician Is Among The First In Cincinnati To Receive The COVID-19 Vaccine

By 3 hours ago
  • On Friday, Dec. 11, UC Health received the supply kits needed to administer the vaccine.
    UC Health

Dr. Suzanne Bennett got a very welcome shot in the arm on Monday. She is among the first 20 frontline health care workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at UC Medical Center. It was the first Cincinnati hospital to receive a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. Bennett is the ECMOs program director for UC Health. The ECMO team cares for the most critically ill COVID-19 patients in southwest Ohio.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss her first dose of the vaccine is University of Cincinnati College of Medicine Associate Professor of Clinical Anesthesiology & Critical Care and UC Health Physician and ECMO Program Director Suzanne Bennett, MD.

