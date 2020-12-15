Virtual Gigs And Drive-Thru Performances: Entertainers In The Age Of COVID

The theaters are closed, the stages are dark and the seats are empty. Local entertainers are struggling under the COVID-19 pandemic. But they're also finding ways to modify their act from virtual gigs to outdoor concerts, to drive-thru performances.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss performance art in the age of COVID are Magician Brett Sears; Cincinnati Circus Company Founder Dave Willaker; Musician Tracy Walker; and Cincinnati Ballet Soloist David Morse.

For the first time, the Cincinnati Ballet is broadcasting The Nutcracker on WLWT Channel 5. The Nutcracker at Home, presented by Frisch's ,will premiere Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.

