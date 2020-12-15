Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Virtual Gigs And Drive-Thru Performances: Entertainers In The Age Of COVID

The theaters are closed, the stages are dark and the seats are empty. Local entertainers are struggling under the COVID-19 pandemic. But they're also finding ways to modify their act from virtual gigs to outdoor concerts, to drive-thru performances.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss performance art in the age of COVID are Magician Brett Sears; Cincinnati Circus Company Founder Dave Willaker; Musician Tracy Walker; and Cincinnati Ballet Soloist David Morse.

For the first time, the Cincinnati Ballet is broadcasting The Nutcracker on WLWT Channel 5. The Nutcracker at Home, presented by Frisch's ,will premiere Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati Edition
arts

'A Christmas Carol' Moves From Stage To Radio With One Actor

By Dec 14, 2020

Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol is a decades-long tradition on the stage of Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, but COVID-19 - being the Scrooge that it is - prevents another time-honored pleasure. Almost.

Cincinnati Opera Auditions Look Different During A Pandemic

By Dec 9, 2020
Courtesy of Mikki Schaffner

The Cincinnati Opera recently held auditions for its 2021 Summer Festival Chorus. In any typical year, the event would bring dozens of singers to Music Hall, performing nearly back-to-back for several days in a row. This is anything but a typical year.

CSO's Latest Digital Concert A Not So 'Silent' Protest

By Nov 20, 2020
Julie Coppens/WVXU

There's power in silence. There is protest, peace and sometimes, protection. For the musicians of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, silence has taken on all kinds of new meanings during the COVID-19 shutdown.