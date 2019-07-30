Related Program: 
We Talk Fashion With Tessa Clark And Sew Valley

    Tessa Clark made it to the top 5 in season 17 of Project Runway.
Fashion designer Tessa Clark is home from New York after competing on season 17 of Project Runway. Clark made it all the way to the final five on the Bravo channel's fashion competition. Now the newly minted reality star returns to her passions, as the founder and creative director of her clothing line, Grind and Glaze. She also returns to a city buzzing with design talent.

Among the burgeoning talents in the region are Rosie Kovacs and Shailah Maynard of Sew Valley. Their nonprofit organization is a space where entrepreneurs in the fashion industry can have their designs prototyped and manufactured. Kovacs and Maynard saw the need for a place where fashion designers could incubate and grow their business.

Clark became one of Sew Valley's first members and utilized their studio space for her clothing line. Before Sew Valley, Clark found it difficult coordinating production for her garments when she had to work with factories in Chicago and Cleveland. Sew Valley provides designers the production space and equipment to keep their business closer to home.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the fashion industry in Cincinnati are Grind and Glaze Founder and Creative Director and Idlewild Woman Sales/Marketing Manager and Buyer/Merchandiser Tessa Clark; and Sew Valley Co-Founders Rosie Kovacs and Shailah Maynard.

