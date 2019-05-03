This Week's Top Stories Span From Dayton, Ohio, To Cincinnati's West End

In 2011, Hamilton County's infant mortality rate ranked the second worst in the nation. Thanks to efforts by local organizations and agencies over the last several years there has been an improvement – last year the county recorded the lowest number of infant deaths in its history. But Hamilton County still has an infant mortality rate that is far higher than the national rate.

WCPO reporters spent the past five months researching the statistics, talking to the people working to reduce the local infant mortality rate and listening to the stories of the families who went through the pain of losing a baby.

An FBI agent says there "appears to be a culture of corruption in Dayton-area politics," and that an investigation is ongoing and likely to produce more arrests. Three former Dayton, Ohio, local politicians and a businessman face corruption and fraud charges, some linked to contracts with the city.

Cincinnati City Council approves a plan to make Liberty Street safer for pedestrians.

West End residents want City Council to block FC Cincinnati's stadium plans.

The city and 3CDC look for a new convention center hotel developer.

And Cincinnati City Councilman Wendell Young appears in court for his actions in the "Gang of Five" texting case.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this week's top stories are WCPO reporters Lucy May (@LucyMayCincy) and Lisa Smith (@LisaSmithWCPO); Dayton Daily News investigative reporter Josh Sweigart (@JoshSweigart); Cincinnati Business Courier staff reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich (@ChrisCinciBiz); and WVXU reporters Jay Hanselman (@JayHanselman) and Bill Rinehart (@BillGRinehart).

