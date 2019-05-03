Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

This Week's Top Stories Span From Dayton, Ohio, To Cincinnati's West End

By 12 minutes ago
  • ce friday
    We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state.
    Jim Nolan / WVXU

In 2011, Hamilton County's infant mortality rate ranked the second worst in the nation. Thanks to efforts by local organizations and agencies over the last several years there has been an improvement – last year the county recorded the lowest number of infant deaths in its history. But Hamilton County still has an infant mortality rate that is far higher than the national rate.

WCPO reporters spent the past five months researching the statistics, talking to the people working to reduce the local infant mortality rate and listening to the stories of the families who went through the pain of losing a baby.

An FBI agent says there "appears to be a culture of corruption in Dayton-area politics," and that an investigation is ongoing and likely to produce more arrests. Three former Dayton, Ohio, local politicians and a businessman face corruption and fraud charges, some linked to contracts with the city.

Cincinnati City Council approves a plan to make Liberty Street safer for pedestrians.

West End residents want City Council to block FC Cincinnati's stadium plans.

The city and 3CDC look for a new convention center hotel developer.

And Cincinnati City Councilman Wendell Young appears in court for his actions in the "Gang of Five" texting case.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this week's top stories are WCPO reporters Lucy May (@LucyMayCincy) and Lisa Smith (@LisaSmithWCPO); Dayton Daily News investigative reporter Josh Sweigart (@JoshSweigart); Cincinnati Business Courier staff reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich (@ChrisCinciBiz); and WVXU reporters Jay Hanselman (@JayHanselman) and Bill Rinehart (@BillGRinehart).

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: 

Tags: 
infant mortality
Dayton
Liberty Street
west end
FC Cincinnati
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Dayton City Officials, Business Owners Indicted On Federal Fraud Charges

By editor Apr 30, 2019

Former longtime Dayton City Commissioner Joey Williams is among a handful of public officials and business owners now facing federal fraud charges.  The Department of Justice said Tuesday the charges are the result of a sweeping investigation into alleged public corruption in the city of Dayton. 

'Pantsuit Podcast' Hosts Tell Us How To Talk Politics Without Getting Angry

By May 2, 2019
pantsuit podcast
Courtesy of Pantsuit Politics

In November 2015, Sarah Stewart Holland and Beth Silvers launched their Pantsuit Politics podcast with the goal of listening to each other first and talking politics second.

May The Fourth Be With You, How Star Wars Has Inspired Artists

By Apr 29, 2019
Art by Jonathan Queen/ design by Kevin Necessary

Star Wars: A New Hope was released in 1977. In 1979, to celebrate Margaret Thatcher's election as Britain's first female prime minister, her party placed an ad in the London Evening News that read, "May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations." That's how popular the movie, and the phrase, "May the force be with you," had become.