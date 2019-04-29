West Chester Murder Victims Were Members Of Sikh Temple

The four people killed inside a West Chester Township apartment this weekend were all members of the Sikh Gurdwara Temple on Tylersville Road. The temple's executive committee president, Jasminder Singh, says he was shocked when he learned of the deaths.

Singh is trying to reach the victims' friends and relatives to invite them to the temple's regular 6:30 p.m. prayer service Monday.

"This is a horrible, horrible happening, in our community especially," he says. "Everybody is really shocked and at the same time scared."

The Butler County Coroner's Office may release the names of the victims late Monday. Police say the three women and a man were all related. Children also live in the apartment but they were not there at the time of the murders.

The victims were found Sunday night at Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex on Wyndtree Drive.

Police say a motive is unclear and they have not identified a suspect.

The family's two vehicles were towed for investigation.

When police got to the scene Sunday night there was a small fire in the apartment. It appeared the family had been cooking.