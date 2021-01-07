Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

What Can We Expect In Frankfort Regarding The Brent Spence?

By 1 hour ago
  • Brent Spence Bridge
    A construction crew member works on the bridge in December 2020.
    Courtesy of KYTC

The Brent Spence Bridge was shuttered for six long weeks, forcing the busy interstate corridor's commuters to find alternate routes from Covington to Cincinnati as the I-71/75 artery was closed.

During that time, commercial trucks and regular drivers alike clogged neighboring side streets and bridges in Cincinnati and Covington.

Did the region learn anything about its transportation system during this period, and what a future Brent Spence Bridge corridor project - which in the past has included plans for the construction of a second span - could look like?

We talk about that and other issues that may or may not arise during the recently convened Kentucky General Assembly session in Frankfort.

Joining Cincinnati Edition are Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications Kristin Baldwin and Kentucky Highway Contractors Association Executive Director Chad LaRue.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Brent Spence Bridge
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Brent Spence Bridge Reopens One Day Ahead Of Schedule

By Dec 22, 2020
Courtesy of / OHGO.com

The Brent Spence Bridge reopened Tuesday ahead of schedule. The I-71/75 span has been closed since November 11. A crash between two semis triggered a fire damaging about 100 feet of the bridge. Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray says the repairs were done without cutting corners, and the bridge is safe.

Brent Spence Bridge Repair Price Tag Expected To Come In Under $12 Million

By Dec 16, 2020
Brent Spence Bridge
Courtesy of KYTC

The costs for cleaning up, engineering, repairing, testing and otherwise getting the Brent Spence I-71/75 bridge back open is expected to be under $12 million. That's how much the Federal Highway Administration made available in "quick release" Emergency Relief funds following the November wreck that shut down the major travel artery.

Brent Spence Bridge Repairs Underway '24/7, Including Thanksgiving'

By Nov 25, 2020
Courtesy of KYTC

The first replacement steel stringer beams for the Brent Spence (I-75/71) Bridge were expected to arrive Wednesday. Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray says they were ordered right away in case they'd be needed.