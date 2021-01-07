What Can We Expect In Frankfort Regarding The Brent Spence?

The Brent Spence Bridge was shuttered for six long weeks, forcing the busy interstate corridor's commuters to find alternate routes from Covington to Cincinnati as the I-71/75 artery was closed.

During that time, commercial trucks and regular drivers alike clogged neighboring side streets and bridges in Cincinnati and Covington.

Did the region learn anything about its transportation system during this period, and what a future Brent Spence Bridge corridor project - which in the past has included plans for the construction of a second span - could look like?

We talk about that and other issues that may or may not arise during the recently convened Kentucky General Assembly session in Frankfort.

Joining Cincinnati Edition are Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications Kristin Baldwin and Kentucky Highway Contractors Association Executive Director Chad LaRue.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

