Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

What's Next For Permanent Brent Spence Improvements?

By 2 hours ago
  • brent spence bridge
    Al Behrman / AP

The Brent Spence Bridge has its traffic restricted once again, this time for an overdue maintenance project expected to last until the fall.

The associated delays on the I-71/75 corridor come just a couple months after the bridge reopened following a fiery crash involving a pair of semis that shut it down completely for six weeks, causing widespread traffic disruption across the Cincinnati metro area. 

For more than a decade, there have been talks about a serious and possibly permanent project to ease the overcrowded span that connects Cincinnati to Covington via the interstates. 

But not only have those talks stalled, Kentucky lawmakers in recent years expressly prohibited any use of tolls to fund the project, eliminating one of the methods by which proponents of the project had hoped to fund it. 

Now, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is joining its local chambers in calling for action on the bridge, while a Northern Kentucky lawmaker sees a possible path to more infrastructure funds by raising the gas tax.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about it are U.S. Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Transportation and Infrastructure Ed Mortimer, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brent Cooper, and State Representative Sal Santoro (R-Florence).

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
Brent Spence Bridge

Related Content

Brent Spence Bridge 2nd Most Congested Area In US, Says Report That Surprises No One

By Feb 25, 2021
brent spence bridge
Al Behrman / AP

Yes, we know, this information will leave many people saying "no kidding" followed by an eye roll. Here are the details anyway. An annual list from the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) finds the Brent Spence Bridge corridor is the second most congested area in the U.S. for truck bottlenecks.

NKY Lawmakers Talk Options For Brent Spence Repair, Show Little Faith In Help From Federal Govt

By Jan 19, 2021
brent spence bridge
Al Behrman / AP

Four local lawmakers who participated in a Northern Kentucky Chamber event Tuesday all expressed doubt the federal government would help pay for a new Brent Spence Bridge. They did talk about the possibility of tolls and other local funding.

What Can We Expect In Frankfort Regarding The Brent Spence?

By Jan 7, 2021
Brent Spence Bridge
Courtesy of KYTC

The Brent Spence Bridge was shuttered for six long weeks, forcing the busy interstate corridor's commuters to find alternate routes from Covington to Cincinnati as the I-71/75 artery was closed.