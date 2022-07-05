© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science and Technology

Ohio is powering on with plans to install high-speed EV chargers

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published July 5, 2022 at 4:54 AM EDT
electric vehicle charging station
Roger Starnes Sr
/
Unsplash

One of the biggest complaints with driving an electric vehicle is there aren’t enough chargers for a long-distance trip. Ohio hopes to close the gap by installing DC chargers every 50 miles along its interstates.

Direct Current, or DC chargers (also called high-speed chargers) can feed electricity directly to the car’s battery and doesn’t need an onboard converter to convert it. It can charge 80% of the vehicle’s battery in less than 20 minutes.

They aren’t cheap. Each one can cost $10,000 to $40,000. Ohio and other states will use money from the massive federal infrastructure law. The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program will establish a nationwide network of EV chargers.

Ohio will receive over $100 million across the next five years for DC Fast chargers.

DriveOhio’s Luke Stedke wants your input. “It’s more than just picking a spot on a map and putting a pin there," he says. "There are other criteria that we go through in mapping the plan." The goal is to install 30 in the first year.

Read about the plan here and submit comments here.

Listening sessions are scheduled all over the state. Southwest Ohio’s is first. It’s Thursday, July 14 at 10 a.m. at the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana-Regional Council of Governments (OKI), 720 E. Pete Rose Way, Suite 420, Cincinnati.

Tags

Science and Technology Latest NewsnewsletterEVDC charger
Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
See stories by Ann Thompson