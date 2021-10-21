Lights! Camera! Science? How STEM plays a role in your favorite animated movies

Remember in high school when you asked why you had to take math and science? One good answer might be because you could be destined for Hollywood. Moviemakers who master the basic principles of physics can create believable animated performances.

In a new exhibition opening Friday at the Cincinnati Museum Center, “The Science Behind Pixar,” visitors learn firsthand how science intersects with animation.

It brings people face-to-face with Buzz Lightyear, Dory, Mike and Sulley, Edna Mode, WALL*E and more.

“The Science Behind Pixar is an interactive exhibition that offers people a hands-on opportunity to understand how we make our films,” says Jim Morris, president of Pixar Animation Studios. “At Pixar, we use science, technology, engineering, art and math - along with a significant dash of creativity and fun.”

Here's what you can do at the Museum Center:



Create a digital sculpture from an artist’s sketch

Build a robot inspired by those in WALL*E

Use lights to solve challenges like ones faced by Pixar in creating underwater scenes in Finding Nemo

Discover how camera placement and angles created a bug’s-eye view in A Bug’s Life



“The Science Behind Pixar demonstrates how wonderfully the components of STEM intersect to create whimsical worlds and iconic characters who have defined a generation,” says Elizabeth Pierce, president and CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center.

This exhibition was developed by the Museum of Science in Boston in collaboration with Pixar Animation Studios.

Tickets are required for this exhibit that opens Friday, Oct. 22 at Union Terminal.

